Putin urges Russians to cast ballots on Constitution, says every vote counts

"Tomorrow, July 1, will be the main voting day. I implore you, dear friends, to have your say. Every vote is the most important, the most powerful," Putin said in his video address to the nation Tuesday.

RZHEV, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russians to go and cast their vote on the amendments to the Constitution, emphasizing that every vote counts.

The head of state reminded that the vote has been going on for several days already. According to the president, this measure was taken out of concerns for people’s health. He thanked those who have already cast their vote.

He also reminded about his own position regarding the amendments to the basic law.

"It is straightforward, unwavering and absolutely firm: the updated language of the Constitution, all proposed amendments will only enter force in the case of your approval and your support," he said.

Putin added that stability, safety, well-being and decent life of the people could be provided only through development.

"It is our responsibility, our sincere patriotism and care about the Homeland, as well as our respect for our history, culture, mother tongue, traditions, our memory of achievements and feats of our ancestors, that ensure the sovereignty of Russia," the president underscored.