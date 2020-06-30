Kremlin denies plans to hold Russian presidential election for several days

According to him, the option of extending the voting by several days and using both traditional and online format has not been discussed.

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not considering plans of holding the presidential election in the same format as the vote on the constitutional amendments, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, this has not been discussed or considered at all," Peskov said. When asked if this option could be considered in the future, the Kremlin spokesman noted that he was unaware of these plans. "I don’t know if this has ever been discussed or considered," he stressed.

Peskov declined to comment on the Central Election Commission’s statement on the possibility to hold the voting for several days in the next election instead of a single voting day. "I don’t think there is any position here, probably, the CEC [Central Election Commission] knows better if this is convenient and if this is effective."

Speaking on the vote on the constitutional amendments, the Kremlin spokesman noted that today given the current environment the priority is not just to reduce but to eliminate any threat to people’s health. "This is a rather justified decision," he emphasized. "Together with you we can see that this allows avoiding crowds at polling stations," he noted, adding that the experience of the first days showed that the approach was effective.