Number of coronavirus tests in Russia surpassed 18 mln, says federal watchdog

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian experts have conducted over 18.1 mln COVID-19 tests already, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) reported on Thursday.

On June 22, the consumer rights watchdog reported that the number of tests conducted countrywide had exceeded 17 mln.

According to the agency, to date, over 307,000 patients, who are presumed to have the coronavirus infection, remain under medical supervision.

Coronavirus tests can be taken at 761 laboratories nationwide, of which 125 are private centers, the press office of the sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor reported on Thursday.

"As of today, testing is available at 761 laboratories, of which 109 are Rospotrebnadzor labs, 527 are operational at state healthcare organizations and 125 are private labs," the press office said in a statement.

Information on testing in Russian regions can be obtained by contacting regional anti-coronavirus crisis centers, the press office said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,542,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 485,200 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,186,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 613,994 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 375,164 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,605 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.