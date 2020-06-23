Military ecologists begin clean-up of Yamal’s Arctic zone

TASS, June 23. The Central Military District’s environmental expedition began a clean-up of Yamal’s Arctic zone. Over the first day, the military collected about 60 tonnes of scrap metal on Marre-Sale Cape, the peninsula’s west, the military district’s press service reported.

"Over the first day of work, the ecology platoon have collected about 60 tonnes of environmental waste, mostly metal, and delivered it to temporary storages," the press service said. "In addition to that, on Marre-Sale Cape they have set up an autonomous camp, which includes accommodation facilities, a canteen and a bakery."

The military ecologists will collect about 676 tonnes of waste on an area of four hectares. The platoon’s 32 personnel and 23 vehicles are involved in the clean-up. The collected scrap metal will be cut and delivered to temporary storage facilities.