More than 21,000 cubic meters of fuel were spilled on the area of 180,000 square meters on May 29 on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region. The leak had been caused by an accidental damage to a diesel fuel storage tank. The fuel was spilled into the soil and water in the area. A federal emergency was declared in the region. Rescuers have removed more than 100 tonnes of fuel after a spill in the Russian Siberian city of Norilsk, the Maritime Rescue Service’s press service said earlier.
Cleanup effort underway to mop up massive Arctic oil spill
More than 21,000 cubic meters of fuel were spilled on the area of 180,000 square meters in Norilsk
A helicopter view of the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, where a diesel fuel spill occurred© Russian Emergency Situations Ministry/TASS
A cleanup effort at the site of a diesel fuel spill at Norilsk's combined heat and power plant CHPP-3© Andrei Marmyshev/TASS
On May 29, one of the power plant’s diesel fuel reservoirs suffered a breach, causing a fuel spill© Andrei Marmyshev/TASS
A car drove into the spill, sparking a fire. Over 20,000 cubic meters of fuel was spilt, a significant part of which got into the bodies of water© Andrei Marmyshev/TASS
Three criminal proceedings were launched into the incident© Andrei Marmyshev/TASS
Clean-up operations underway at Norilsk's combined heat and power plant CHPP-3© Denis Kozhevnikov/TASS
A marine rescue service team with experience of elimination of over 50 fuel spills around the world has been involved in the operations© Marine Rescue Service of the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport/TASS
A helicopter view of the site of a diesel fuel spill at Norilsk's combined heat and power plant CHPP-3© Andrei Marmyshev/TASS
Tents of Krasnoyarsk's search and rescue team at the site of a diesel fuel spill at Norilsk's combined heat and power plant CHPP-3© Andrei Marmyshev/TASS
The Power Plant Number 3 is driven by natural gas, while diesel is used as a reserve fuel. The power plant produces 440 MW of electric power and 1,049 Gcal of heat© Denis Kozhevnikov/TASS
