Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases lower than 8,000 for the first time since May 1

Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases are lower than 8,000 for the first time since May 1.
Foreign Ministry decries as absurd western media allegations about Whelan trial ‘stalled’
The Russian diplomats underscored that in the US decades in prison without the right to pardon are envisaged for espionage
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Washington demands immediate release of US citizen Whelan
This Monday, June 15, the Moscow City Court found US national Paul Whelan guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in prison
Read more
Clinical trials of novel coronavirus vaccine begin in Russia
Two groups of volunteers - military and civilians have been selected to test safety and effectiveness of the vaccine
Read more
Moscow court sentences US national Paul Whelan to 16 years behind bars for espionage
The prosecution asked the judge to sentence Whelan to 18 years behind bars
Read more
Russian Arctic Academy president accused of working for Chinese intelligence
Valery Mitko was charged with treason
Read more
Press review: Republicans ‘Russia sponsors terror’ bid and China card in disarmament talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 15th
Read more
US manipulating UN to punish Iran — Russian top diplomat
The foreign minister pointed out that the latest report of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the developments around Resolution 2231 far exceeds the powers of the UN Secretariat
Read more
North Korea vows to deploy forces to demilitarized zones
Earlier North Korea warned the South that its armed forces were preparing an act of retaliation over spreading leaflets insulting its supreme leadership
Read more
US plans on measures against Nord Stream 2 do not change Germany’s attitude to project
It was reported earlier that US senators, including Ted Cruz, Jeanne Shaheen and John Barrasso introduced a bill expanding sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to the Senate
Read more
CNN: Killing of African-American by police sparks protests in Atlanta
The local human rights organization demand resignation of the city head of police
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 fighters scrambled to intercept US bombers over Baltic Sea
It was earlier reported that the Russian Baltic Fleet’s forces and capabilities were tracking the exercise Baltops 2020 of the US Navy and European countries running in the southern and central parts of the Baltic Sea
Read more
Buk-M3 anti-aircraft systems intercept long-range spy drones in western Russia drills
The anti-aircraft gunners practised operating under enemy intensive jamming, according to the military district's press office
Read more
Pilots of Russia’s MiG combat planes to get helmet-mounted target acquisition systems
The systems are to replace the imported Ukrainian devices, according to the supplier
Read more
Russia expels two Czech embassy employees in tit-for-tat diplomatic spat
They must leave Russia by June 17
Read more
Paratroopers in Russia’s northwest to get over 40 latest combat vehicles
Overall, Russian paratroopers are set to receive over 400 items of new and upgraded armament
Read more
BBC series on Salisbury incident leaves many questions unanswered - Russian embassy
According to the diplomat, it is still unclear where the Skripals went in the morning of March 4 with their phones being switched off
Read more
Wife of jailed Russian national Bout ready to ask US to exchange him for Whelan
Viktor Bout, who is serving his sentence in Marion medium-security federal prison, Illinois, hardly knows about Paul Whelan’s sentence, she said
Read more
Protestors topple Thomas Jefferson monument in Portland
According to the broadcasting company, this is the third monument vandalized in the state over the weekend
Read more
Protests in US not to reduce possibility of Trump’s reelection, says expert
"On the contrary, the protests deepen divide in American society with regard to cultural values", Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Russian Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov said
Read more
Press review: Prisoner swap with US being weighed and Czech-Russian spat explodes
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 16
Read more
Stay at home, watch the show: Kremlin urges Moscow locals to tune into V-Day parade on TV
The Kremlin "fully understands" the decision by some Russian regions to restrict the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Many abroad believe the world would be more dangerous without Russia - Putin
The Russian President noted that "there are people abroad who want to see the country strong and prosperous"
Read more
South American pop star Natalia Oreiro applies for Russian citizenship
She said that Russian border guards were often giving her souvenir passports as a gift
Read more
Foreigners in Russia will be able to extend their stay - Internal Affairs Ministry
The period of temporary stay, temporary or permanent residence for foreign citizens with whom it expired starting March 15 to June 15, 2020, was suspended
Read more
First launch of Russia’s upgraded Rokot-M carrier rocket planned for 2022
The upgraded Russian Rokot-M carrier rocket will get a domestic control system instead of the Ukrainian version installed on previous launch vehicles, the Khrunichev Center CEO informed
Read more
Putin vows Russia will have means to counter hypersonic weapons once other powers get them
The Russian president said earlier that now that Moscow had hypersonic weapons there was no point for other countries to spend so much money to contain Russia
Read more
Russia sends note of protest to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over Russophobic actions
On June 12, Russia Day, a series of images were projected on the building of the Russian Embassy in Kiev, which, according to the Russian diplomats, are of an insulting nature
Read more
COVID-19 cases registered in Russia up by 8,248 in past 24 hours
The daily growth rate was 1.5%
Read more
Newest nuclear-powered sub enters service with Russian Navy
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser
Read more
Russia won’t turn blind eye to Czech Republic’s hostile moves, vows Kremlin
On June 5, the Russian embassy in Prague received an official note from the Czech Foreign Ministry informing it about the decision to expel two diplomatic mission staffers from the republic
Read more
Israel begins steps on creating community in honor of Trump on Golan Heights
Its name will be Ramat Trump
Read more
Kremlin comments on Ukraine’s new NATO partnership status
NATO dragging other countries into its orbit doesn’t boost Europe’s stability, according to the spokesman
Read more
Turkish Defense Ministry begins operation against Kurdistan Workers Party in Iraq
According to the ministry, Turkish military planes are firing at bases where PKK supporters have taken refuge
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project to be completed if EU countries defend their interests — senator
The Nord Stream 2 project involves construction of two lines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany
Read more
50% of grave COVID-19 patients entered recovery after plasma infusion — Moscow mayor
According to the Mayor’s Office, over 160,000 liters of whole blood are being stored in Moscow every year, with about 200 liters distributed to medical organizations every day
Read more
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Read more
Russia sends two Be-200ES aircraft to Turkey
It will immediately embark on fire-prevention missions, according to the United Aircraft Corporation
Read more