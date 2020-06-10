George Floyd laid to rest in Houston suburb

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. The funeral of George Floyd, a US African American whose in-custody death in Minneapolis (Minnesota) triggered large-scale protests against police brutality in the country, was laid to rest on Tuesday in a suburb of Houston.

The funeral ceremony with restricted attendance was aired by US TV stations, including CNN. Only family members, friends and a limited number of other guests were allowed to attend.

The funeral was preceded by a ceremony during which faith and community leaders and politicians delivered their speeches. At approximately 18:00 local time on Tuesday (2:00 Moscow time on Wednesday), the coffin was interred at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, a suburb of Houston.

The farewell ceremony in The Fountain of Praise church in Houston began at approximately 11:00 local time and lasted about four hours. Unlike the public ceremony on Monday, which was attended by thousands of people from all over the country, Tuesday’s event was closed for the general public with only about 500 people attending.

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the killing of George Floyd. A police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him during his arrest. Floyd later died in a local Minneapolis hospital. All officers involved in the fatal incident were fired and are now facing criminal charges. The patrolman in question, Derek Chauvin, is being charged with second-degree murder.

Shortly after, protests against racial discrimination and police misconduct and brutality flared up in many other countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and France.