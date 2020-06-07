Russia’s coronavirus case tally surpasses 467,000 - crisis center

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,984 daily coronavirus cases, bringing the total tally to 467,673, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth reached 2% like the day earlier.

Some 3,458 new COVID-19 patients (38.5%) have not shown any symptoms. Now more than 235,000 are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

New 1,956 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 754 in the Moscow Region, 340 in St. Petersburg, 317 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 240 in the Sverdlovsk Region.