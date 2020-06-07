Nearly 320,000 people remain under supervision over coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Nearly 318,800 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection, the sanitary watchdog said on Sunday.

"Some 318,846 people remain under medical supervision in Russia as of June 6, 2020," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported.

A total of 1,444,187 people remained under doctors’ supervision in Russia over the past period of 2020.

More than 12.7 mln tests for COVID-19 have been carried out.