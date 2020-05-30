Clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine to begin within two weeks - Russian health minister

UFA, May 30. /TASS/. Clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine are expected to begin within the next two weeks, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, addressing a conference on treating cancer amid the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

"Efforts to create vaccines are underway on at least five tracks," he pointed out. "We need to keep in mind that drugs used to prevent infections must be safe. Trials continue and we plan to launch clinical trials within the next two weeks," Murashko added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said earlier that 47 coronavirus vaccines were in the works in the country. Director of Russia’s Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg, in turn, said that a coronavirus vaccine could be registered in Russia in August.