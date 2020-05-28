US to send second batch of 150 ventilators to Russia on May 30

NEW YORK, May 29. /TASS/. The second batch of 150 US ventilators will be shipped to Russia on Saturday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a representative of Vyaire Medical company, which manufactures the equipment, said.

"Another 150 LTV 2200 ventilators will be shipped to Russia this Saturday," Patrick O'Connor said.

Earlier this month, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) sent to Russia 50 ventilators under an agreement between Washington and Moscow, he noted.

LTV 2200 ventilators are used in hospitals across the US to "treat patients who require mechanical ventilation due to complications from COVID-19." In total, Vyaire is providing ventilators to 18 countries through USAID and a related program. "We continue to ramp up our production capabilities in order to meet this unprecedented demand for ventilators and other breathing equipment," the company’s representative said.

The ventilators will be donated to the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center in Moscow, a US Department of State spokesperson told TASS earlier.

The overall cost of the 200 US-made ventilators and their delivery to Russia is estimated at about $5.6 million.

A senior administration official told TASS that the remaining 150 ventilators were being produced by the manufacturer and were expected to be ready for shipment the week of June 1.

On May 21, US C-17 military transport aircraft with first shipment of 50 US ventilators landed in Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier pointed out that the US was delivering the equipment free of charge, just like Russia had previously done with ventilators for Americans. Moreover, Russia sent medical supplies in April to help Washington fight the coronavirus spread.

On May 17, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the White House that US authorities were glad to help Russia counter the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that certain coronavirus test equipment and ventilators were already on their way. Earlier, US President Donald Trump told journalists that ventilators would be sent to Russia if needed. The US leader said he made the suggestion during a phone call with Putin.

In April, Russia sent a shipment of medical equipment to the US to help it tackle the coronavirus spread. Trump then praised the gesture.

According to the Russian-US agreement, the shipment of the Russian cargo to the US in April was sponsored by the Russian Direct Investment Fund. In its turn, the US paid for the delivery of the US cargo to Russia.