34 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Thirty-four more coronavirus positive patients have died in Moscow over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

The overall of number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow has reached 729.

"Thirty-four coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that all had concurrent diseases.

The crisis center recalled that the coronavirus lockdowns are in force in the capital city until May 11. "If you have any symptoms of an acute respiratory viral disease, stay at home and call a doctor. Don’t indulge in self-medication. Don’t risk your life and health and the lives and health of your family members," it stressed.