St. Petersburg’s coronavirus cases exceed 4,000

ST. PETERSBURG, April 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has exceeded 4,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

Another 336 cases were confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours, according to the center.

Nationwide, St. Petersburg ranks third in terms of coronavirus cases (4,062). As many as 71 patients have been discharged from the city’s hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 779. Twenty-nine patients have died in St. Petersburg so far.

To date, a total of 106,498 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 11,619 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,073 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.