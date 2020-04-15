Pneumococcal vaccine may protect against coronavirus, says expert

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. A pneumococcal vaccine may protect people against the novel coronavirus as it increases natural immunity, Alexander Chuchalin, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and President of the Russian Respiratory Society, said on Wednesday.

"I am not aware that the flu vaccine can protect against the coronavirus, however, the 13-valent pneumococcal vaccine can be capable of this. <…> It does not only improve the anti-pneumococcal immunity, it improves natural immunity," he told reporters.

Chuchalin added that the coronavirus should "fade away" in mid-June. He noted that the infection is actively spreading currently, with one person capable of infecting two or three people.

