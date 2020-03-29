Trump says will not impose quarantine in state of New York

WASHINGTON, March 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he saw no need to impose a quarantine in the state of New York and adjacent states of New Jersey and Connecticut.

"On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov [Center for Disease Control] to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government," the US leader said in a Twitter post. "A quarantine will not be necessary."

Trump said on Saturday he was considering imposing a quarantine on New York and on some neighboring regions as another effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, because he sees it as an epicenter of the outbreak in the US. The US leader explained that the quarantine would aim to "restrict travel."

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus was reported in central China’s Hubei province. After the coronavirus denoted as COVID-19 broke out of the region, it spread across China and then throughout the world, affecting more than 160 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest reports, over 575,000 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed globally, as the virus’ death toll surged to over 26,000.

According to John Hopkins University, the United States has more than 122,000 reported cases and over 2,100 reported deaths due to coronavirus. New York is the most affected in the nation, as over 53,000 cases have been confirmed there.