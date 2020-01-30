FSB suspends investigation into Ukrainian sailors for indefinite period — lawyer

"The investigation has been suspended for an indefinite period because the whereabouts of the defendants are known but investigators are unable to ensure the participation of all the 24 sailors," he pointed out.

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has suspended its investigation into Ukrainian Navy sailors detained during the Kerch Strait incident in November 2018 for an indefinite period, the sailors’ lawyer Nikolai Polozov told TASS.

Polozov added that the sailors were not recommended to travel to Russia from Ukraine. "However, it doesn’t mean that they seek to escape justice," the lawyer noted. According to him, the sailors remain defendants in the case and may be put on a wanted list if they leave their country of residence. "We are not satisfied with such an uncertain situation so will file an appeal against the decision," Polozov emphasized.

Kerch Strait incident

On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian naval ships illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some unlawful actions in Russian territorial waters. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet, and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters.

A criminal investigation was opened into the border incident. The Ukrainian ships’ crew members were arrested and charged with violating the Russian border under Article 322.3 of the Russian Criminal Code.

On September 7, 2019, Russia and Ukraine carried out an exchange of prisoners. Those freed included the 24 Ukrainian sailors. On November 18, Russia handed the detained ships over to Ukraine.