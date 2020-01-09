More than 500 children from Russia and other countries take part in Hainan Fashion Week

SANYA, January 9. /TASS/. More than 500 children from China, Russia and other countries took part in the finals of the second International Children's Fashion Week in China's Sanya, Konstantin Radyuk, CEO of SemProGroup Hainan, the organizer of the contest, told TASS.

“On the eve of the event, the organizing committee set up additional model courses for finalists from professional mentors and conducted a large-scale cultural and entertainment program. In addition to participants from Russia and China, contestants from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, US, Germany, Liberia, UK, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, France, Mongolia, as well as other countries, also passed," said Radyuk.

The main part of the show was a demonstration of trendy tropical dresses under the slogans “Sanya is my love” and “Sanya — a tropical fairy tale”, and the parents of many contestants took part in it along with their children. The jury, which included Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev, decided to award more than 30 young models and designers based on the results.

Aсcording to Radyuk, about 5,000 people took part in the Fashion Week qualifying rounds. Russia was represented by Eva Navdujas from Tyumen, Ekaterina Romanova (Novosibirsk), Ksenia Kovaleva (Yekaterinburg), Veronika Safonova (Omsk) and Sergey Letovaltsev (Moscow). In China, qualifications were held not only on Hainan, but also in other regions: in the provinces of Guangdong, Sichuan, Shandong, Henan and Hebei, as well as in Beijing.

The first International Children's Fashion Week was first held in August 2018 and gathered participants from eight countries: Belarus, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, the USA, Ukraine and the Philippines.