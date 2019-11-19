Moscow court dismisses appeal against prolonged arrest of US national Whelan

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has dismissed the appeal against US national Paul Whelan’s arrest being prolonged until December 29, TASS reports from the court hall.

"The court rules to maintain the ruling of the Lefortovo Court and to dismiss the appeal of the defense," the judge said.

Earlier, the Lefortovo Court ruled to prolong Whelan’s arrest until late December. The defense’s appeal was heard by the court during a closed-door session, as the case involves materials considered a state secret.

US citizen Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports, is a global security chief at BorgWarner, a Michigan-based automotive components company. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) informed that Whelan had been detained on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. A criminal investigation was opened against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of up to 20 years behind bars.