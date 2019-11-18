Language issue resolved in Belarus, Belarusian and Russian are state languages - president

MINSK, November 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has underlined that the language issue has been resolved in the country where both Belarusian and Russian are state languages once and for all, he told reporters on Saturday.

"The role of Belarusian will definitely be increasing as the time goes by. It is already expanding. However, the language issue is resolved here once and for all," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader recalled that these statement he put forward had already been mentioned in the State of the Nation Address in April this year. "Don’t raise this issue at all, it is closed in Belarus. We have two state languages - Russian and Belarusian," he said.

According to him, if someone wants to "lose reason, they will lose Russian, and if they want to lose their heart, they will lose Belarusian.".