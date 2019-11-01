Dutch court rejects Ukraine’s motion to recuse judge in Scythian gold case

THE HAGUE, November 1. /TASS/. The Hague Court of Appeal has rejected Ukraine’s motion to recuse a judge reviewing the Scythian gold case, the Court said in a statement published on its website.

Ukraine earlier requested that a Dutch judge reviewing the Scythian gold case be removed. According to Kiev, the judge represented Russia’s Promneftstroy company in the Yukos case and "in fact, defended Russia’s interests." He also worked with two lawyers who represent Russia in the Scythian Gold case.

The Scythian gold collection from Crimean museums was put on view at the Allard Pierson Museum of the University of Amsterdam in February 2014 when Crimea was still part of Ukraine. However, after the peninsula reunited with Russia in March 2014, an uncertainty over the collection arose as both Russia and Ukraine claimed the exhibits. In this regard, the University of Amsterdam suspended the handover until either the dispute is legally resolved or the parties come to terms.

The Central Museum of Tavrida, the Kerch Historical and Cultural Preserve, the Bakhchysarai Historical and Cultural Preserve and the Chersonesus Historical and Cultural Preserve are among the museums whose items are being kept in Amsterdam. Items provided for the exhibition by a Kiev museum were returned to Ukraine in September 2016.

In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the Scythian gold treasures be returned to Ukraine. Crimea’s museums filed an appeal against this decision. A final decision in the case is yet to be made.