Dutch court postpones review of evidence in Scythian Gold case

In mid-July, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal postponed a verdict in the case, requesting the parties to provide further information, particularly on the ownership rights. "A final judgment may be expected in six to nine months’ time," the Court pointed out.

SIMFEROPOL, November 1. /TASS/. A review of evidence in the Scythian Gold case has been postponed after Ukraine filed a motion to recuse a judge reviewing the case, Director General of the Eastern Crimean Historical and Cultural Museum Preserve Tatyana Umrikhina told TASS.

"Ukraine has filed a motion to recuse the judge, so the review [of evidence] has been postponed," Umrikhina pointed out. She added that all documents had been handed over to lawyers. No date for the review has been set yet.

Ukraine earlier requested that the Dutch judge reviewing the Scythian Gold case be recused. According to Kiev, the judge represented Russia’s Promneftstroy company in the Yukos case and "in fact, defended Russia’s interests." He also worked with two lawyers who represent Russia in the Scythian Gold case.

A decision on Ukraine’s motion is expected to be made on November 1.

Ukraine’s mistake

Lawyer and human rights defender Alexander Molokhov, who specializes in issues related to Crimea and Russia-Ukraine relations, believes that Kiev has made a mistake by filing the recusal request.

"The position that the court of appeal has taken is not bad for us, which is why Ukraine wants the judge to be removed. It is a desperate measure, for they [the Ukrainians] will never be able to prove that Dutch judges have been bribed. In fact, it is a short-sighted step on Ukraine’s part because they are setting judges against them as courts in Europe frown upon unfounded recusal requests," Molokhov noted.

In his view, there is no chance that Ukraine’s request will be granted because it will mean that judges admit to being biased.

Scythian gold issue

The Scythian Gold collection from Crimean museums was put on view at the Allard Pierson Museum of the University of Amsterdam in February 2014 when Crimea was still part of Ukraine. However, after the peninsula reunited with Russia in March 2014, an uncertainty over the collection arose as both Russia and Ukraine claimed the exhibits. In this regard, the University of Amsterdam suspended the handover until either the dispute is legally resolved or the parties come to terms.

The Central Museum of Tavrida, the Kerch Historical and Cultural Preserve, the Bakhchysarai Historical and Cultural Preserve and the Chersonesus Historical and Cultural Preserve are among the museums whose items are being kept in Amsterdam. Items provided for the exhibition by a Kiev museum, were returned to Ukraine in September 2016.

In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the Scythian gold treasures be returned to Ukraine. Crimea’s museums filed an appeal against this decision. A final decision in the case is yet to be made.