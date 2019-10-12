Death penalty’s restoration is not under consideration - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not considering the possibility of restoring death penalty, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"The matter is not under consideration," he said.

Following the recent murder of a nine-year-old girl in Russia’s Saratov, a poll emerged on the Russian parliament’s page on the VKontakte social network about the need to restore death penalty. Nearly 100,000 people have already participated in the survey. However, an aide to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) speaker told TASS that no instructions to conduct such a poll had been handed down, while the media were hyping up the story.