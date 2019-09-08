Number of eco-friendly cars in China's Sanya reaching 5.000

HAIKOU, September 8. /TASS/. The number of eco-friendly cars on the roads of China's resort city of Sanya exceeded 4.900, according to www.hinews.cn portal.

The authorities note that the city has already created the right environment for increasing the number of "green cars": in just a few years about 1.500 charging stations for eco-friendly vehicles and almost 2.000 — for hybrid cars — were set up in Sanya.

“Currently, construction of new gas stations is underway in Sanya, mainly with the government's involvement and with the participation of business,” a representative of the local industry and information department told reporters.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.