The 76th Venice International Film Festival began on August 28. The festival opened with a premiere of film 'The Truth' starring legendary actresses Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche. The event runs from August 28 to September 7. See the all the dazzling looks from the 2019 Venice Film Festival.
76th Venice Film festival kicks off at Lido with star-studded lineup
The festival runs from August 28 to September 7
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 13
Actress Catherine Deneuve posing for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Truth' and the opening gala at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
French actresses Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve© ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE
Model Candice Swanepoel© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Model Iman, centre, is seen at the opening gala at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Model Elsa Hosk© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Model Jasmine Sanders© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Actress Clementine Grenier (centre)© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Actress Alessandra Mastronardi© Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Director Emir Kusturica© Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Hungarian model Barbara Palvin© ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE
Actress Ludivine Sagnier© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Model Isabeli Fontana© Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Jury members Rodrigo Prieto, from left, Piers Handling, Mary Harron, Jury President Lucrecia Martel, Stacy Martin, Paolo Virzì and Shinya Tsukamoto pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Truth' and the opening gala of the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo by© Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Press review: Moscow-Kiev prisoner swap coming and Russia corners Erdogan into concessions
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 27
Read more
Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles
The repair work on the Utyos coastal defense missile system was completed recently and was required because the compound operated by the Ukrainian Navy in 1996-2014 had fallen into disuse
Read more
Russia's high-tech firm presents upgraded Mi-24P helicopter at MAKS 2019 air show
New generation electronics have significantly increased the helicopter’s combat endurance and firepower, according to the state corporation
Read more
Russia, India to start deliveries of BrahMos missiles to third countries
This implies states friendly to Russia and India
Read more
Moscow concerned over situation following Israel’s attack in Lebanon — foreign ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties "to demonstrate utter restraint and strictly comply with international law"
Read more
Romeo and Juliet ballet starring Russia's Polunin to premiere at Arena di Verona
Polunin noted that Johan Kobborg had gathered a star cast
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry points to absence of agreements on US Congress delegation’s visit
The diplomat referred to the recent allegations voiced by US senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy
Read more
Security zone on Turkish southern border to benefit Syria, says Putin
Putin noted that Turkey is under considerable strain, having received over 3 mln Syrian refugees
Read more
Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Fedor robot successfully docks with ISS
The spacecraft docked with the ISS at 6:08am Moscow time, several minutes earlier than initially planned
Read more
Putin, Erdogan examine Russia’s cutting-edge Su-57 fighter
Putin says he discussed joint work on Su-57 fighter jet with Erdogan
Read more
Macron’s statements on Russia confirm policy outlined at meeting with Putin, says expert
Last week, Macron wrote on his Facebook page in Russian that there is obvious progress in the Russian-French relations on certain issues due to the sides applying efforts on developing them
Read more
Russia’s track and field athletics body must be reinstated with IAAF, Isinbayeva says
The All-Russia Athletics Federation has implemented all requirements of the International Association of Athletics Federations, recalled the Russian athlete
Read more
Tourists find plane that was lost 70 years ago in mountains in Krasnoyarsk Region
The crew of four people went missing in 1951
Read more
Iranian oil can be carried via Crimean ports, regional authorities claim
There is a plenitude of other areas for potential cooperation because Iran "is a very diverse country in economic terms," , Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea Georgy Muradov said
Read more
MAKS-2019 international air show flying high outside Moscow
MAKS 2019 air show has brought together 827 companies from 33 countries, including 184 foreign companies
Read more
Pundits on Zelensky’s 100 days: "successful for him but not for Ukraine"
The next 100 days will be more complicated, as Zelensky "will have to make decisions, including unpopular one," a political scientist said
Read more
Venezuelan parliament says new military agreement with Russia "unconstitutional"
Earlier in August, defense ministers of Russia and Venezuela signed an agreement on bilateral military cooperation
Read more
Series production of MC-21 jets to start in 2021 — deputy PM
All certification procedures are expected to be completed in 2020
Read more
Progress on Minsk Agreements needed before summit in Normandy format — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "the agreements reached earlier by the leaders of the Normandy format" should be be fulfilled first before preparing for another summit
Read more
Russia to start serial deliveries of heavy attack drone to troops in 2025
This became known during the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show on Wednesday
Read more
Russia, Turkey in talks on delivery of electronic warfare systems, fighter jets — official
On Tuesday, the Turkish president inspected Russia’s fifth generation fighter jet Sukhoi Su-57 at the MAKS air show
Read more
New tank truck dramatically reduces planes’ refueling time — Russian Defense Ministry
One truck is capable of refueling 24 planes simultaneously, according to the deputy defense minister
Read more
Russia granted right to supply beef to Brazil, says agricultural watchdog
Supplies from Russia to Brazil as supported by the certificate may start immediately
Read more
Consortium of German companies to cooperate on Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway
The consortium includes Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bahn and others
Read more
Resuscitating G8 possible under certain conditions, says Japan’s top diplomat
US President Donald Trump said earlier that he considers it useful to invite Russia to the next summit in the United States but expressed doubt that other members of the G7 will agree to this
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline enters final construction stage
A total of 75% of the total length of the two lines have been laid
Read more
Russian missile cruiser makes call at port of Algiers in long-distance deployment
The visit will last several days
Read more
Press review: Moscow reacts to new US missile test and G7 debates Russia’s likely return
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 26
Read more
Russian Navy to get six submarines in 2020 for first time over past 28 years
Last time, the Russian Navy received the same number of submarines in 1992
Read more
Hyundai in talks on purchase of GM plant in St. Petersburg — city authorities
The GM plant was opened in St. Petersburg in 2008
Read more
Lebanese PM asks for Russia’s support in avoiding tensions with Israel
The Lebanese Armed Forces reported that two Israeli drones had entered Lebanon’s air space in the early hours of Sunday, August 25
Read more
Putin says Russia kicks off another delivery of S-400 systems to Turkey
Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase such air-defense missile systems from Russia
Read more
Bound to get much better: Kremlin upbeat on future of Superjet-100
Recently, concerns were raised over Mexican airline Interjet's plans to sell its SSJ-100s
Read more
Russian girl who was injured in Turkey dies in hospital, says father
On August 18, Alisa Adamova was sucked into an underwater pump in a pool
Read more
Russian aircraft firm in talks with India on delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighter jets
The Indian Air Force is facing an acute shortage of combat aircraft, according to The Economic Times
Read more
US threatens participants in exhibition in Damascus with sanctions — Lavrov
The exhibition will run from August 28 to September 6
Read more
US oil buying by Belarus is sovereign affair of Minsk, says Kremlin
The presidential press secretary noted that it was an issue of "economic feasibility"
Read more
Russian lawmakers don’t plan to meet with US congressional delegations, MP says
The Russian legislator commented on US senator Ron Johnson's claims of being denied a Russian visa
Read more
Turkey interested in joint military production with Russia, says Erdogan
The Turkish leader noted that currently, preparations for the delivery of the second batch of S-400 are taking place, along with personnel training
Read more
Northern Fleet’s hydrographers confirm five new islands in the Arctic
The islands are between 900 and 54,500 square meters
Read more