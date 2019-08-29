Ukraine should drop all charges against Vyshinsky — CPJ

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) believes that the Ukrainian authorities should drop all charges against RIA Novosti Ukraine Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky, the international organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are relieved to hear that Kirill Vyshynky is out of prison, but he should be a free man, not on bail while awaiting trial," said CPJ’s program coordinator for Europe and Central Asia, Gulnoza Said. "We call on Ukrainian authorities to drop the charges against him."

"Journalists should not be caught up in political disputes between Russia and Ukraine, and must be allowed to report freely and safely," she continued, calling upon Moscow "to release Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko."

Sushchenko case

On June 4, 2018, the Moscow City Court sentenced Sushchenko to 12 years in a high-security prison, having found him guilty of espionage in Russia. The case is classified and was examined in a closed-door session.

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, Sushchenko is a career officer of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence department and was detained while on a spy mission. He had been collecting top-secret information on Russia’s Armed Forces and the National Guard, FSB said. The Ukrainian citizen pleaded not guilty.

Vyshinsky case

On May 15, 2018, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale operation against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason. The news outlet’s Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky was arrested. The SBU issued a statement claiming that "a network of media structures, which Moscow used for carrying out a hybrid war" against Kiev had been exposed. Charges against Vyshinsky are particularly based on a number of the journalist’s articles dedicated to the 2014 events in Crimea. If found guilty, the journalist may face up to 15 years behind bars.

A court in Kiev released Vyshinsky on his own recognizance on August 28. The court ruled that the journalist is obliged to report to court upon demand, refrain from contacting witnesses in this case and notify the court about any changes concerning his place of residence and work. However, the journalist’s passport will be kept at the prosecutor’s office. Vyshinsky’s defense attorneys plan to request the return of his ID.