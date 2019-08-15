No comment from Kremlin on official correspondence concerning 5G frequencies

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no comment to offer concerning the daily Vedomosti’s report that Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported the Security Council in its negative attitude to the idea of using military frequencies for the development of fifth generation networks (5G).

"No comment. It is our rule not to make comments on official correspondence," Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

According to the daily Vedomosti, Putin agreed with the Security Council’s written conclusion against using the 3.4-3.8 GHz frequencies for 5G networks. According to the daily, the Security Council concluded that using this range both for the development of 5G and the current needs of the Defense Ministry would be impossible.

The speed of mobile Internet in 5G will exceed 1 Gbps. In the current 4G networks maximum data transmission speed is 150 Mbps. In April, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov asked the president to issue orders to clear the 3.4-3.8 GHz frequency range for 5G. The two main users of this range are the Defense Ministry and the Russian space corporation Roscosmos.