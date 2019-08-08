Investigators to charge first person with organizing illegal rally in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian investigators are going to press charges against the first person suspected of organizing mass riots in Moscow, the Investigative Committee told reporters on Thursday.

Sergei Fomin, who earlier turned himself in to the police, became the first person detained in connection with masterminding mass riots. "Fomin was detained under Article 91 of the Russian Criminal Procedure Code. He will be charged with committing a crime under Article 212 of the Russian Criminal Code (organizing mass riots), the Investigative Committee said.

The investigators have found out that "Fomin had controlled the activities of other participants, being one of the organizers of mass riots."

Later on Thursday, investigators will file a motion to the court on placing Fomin in custody.

Earlier, a source in the law enforcement agencies reported that Fomin, who had been placed on a wanted list, came to the police department early on Thursday. According to the source, he refused to give evidence, citing Article 51 of the Russian Constitution, under which a person is allowed not to testify against himself or herself as well as against his or her relatives.

Nine marchers have earlier been arrested under an investigation into mass riots and use of violence against law enforcement personnel. Two people, including Fomin, had been put on a wanted list. During the unauthorized rally, Fomin managed to escape by taking other person’s child in his hands.