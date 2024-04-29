German minister highlights Soviet troops’ role in liberating Auschwitz-Birkenau camp

MADRID, April 29. /TASS/. German Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir has highlighted the role of Soviet troops in liberating the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

"The lesson of National Socialism is that war must never happen again," he said in an interview with Spain’s El Pais newspaper. "Nazism must never return," Ozdemir added.

"Auschwitz was liberated not because of protests but because of what Soviet soldiers did," he stressed. "The war ended because American, British, French and Soviet soldiers fought together against Nazism," the German minister noted.