One woman killed, another one wounded in Ukraine’s shelling of Kursk Region village

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. A woman was killed and another one was wounded as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attack on the village of Kozino in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, said.

"Today, the village of Kozino came under shelling by Ukrainian troops gain. Two women received wounds. One of them died instantly, the other one was taken to hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Starovoit, two civilians were wounded in the shelling attack on the village in the morning.