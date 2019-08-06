Prosecutors demand stripping protesters of parental rights for bringing minors to rallies

"During the rally parents handed a little kid, helpless by virtue of young age, to a third person, thus jeopardizing the boy’s health and life and also causing him physical and moral harm," the Prosecutor’s Office said.

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office has demanded stripping participants in the July 27 unauthorized demonstration in the center of Moscow of parental rights for bringing a little kid to the protest site.

Over 100 people arrested in the wake of Moscow protests

"The couple abused their parental duties to the detriment of their son’s interests. Such violations were a reason enough to ask a court to strip the couple of parental rights under Part 1 of Article 45 of the Code of Civil Procedure," the Prosecutor’s Office said.

On July 27, a married couple carrying a 12-month-old boy participated in an unauthorized demonstration.

The prosecutor’s office is holding checks in relation to other people who brought minors to the unauthorized demonstrations and also involved persons under age in the protests.

More than 1,000 were detained for participating in an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27. On August 3 the police and national guardsmen detained about 600 participants in an illegal demonstration.