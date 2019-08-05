Over 100 people arrested in the wake of Moscow protests

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Moscow courts have arrested 89 people on the outcomes of the unsanctioned protest held on July 27 and 20 people on the outcomes of the August 3 demonstrations, the Moscow City Court’s press service informed TASS.

Over 1,200 administrative reports have been sent to Moscow courts on the outcomes of the protests, with less than half having been processed so far.

According to the Interior Ministry’s department in Moscow, some 600 people were detained for taking part in the unauthorized rally in Moscow on Saturday, which drew nearly 1,500 people.

The Moscow authorities had warned the rally’s participants about their responsibility and that they must not violate the law. The police had warned about the risks of various provocations at the unauthorized rally on August 3 and called on citizens and guests of the capital to avoid participation in it.

Moscow’s prosecutors have launched an investigation into administrative offence against 15 unregistered candidates to the Moscow City Duma (parliament), who organized the unauthorized rallies on July 14 and July 27.