Over 1,000 fines issued to participants in unauthorized Moscow rally

"A total of 1,230 protocols on administrative offences have been drawn up against the detained persons," the source said.

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The police have issued over 1,000 administrative fines to persons detained in the unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on July 27, a source in law-enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

Most of the participants in the unauthorized rally (791 persons) have been penalized under part 5, article 20.2 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences ("The Violation of the Established Procedure of Holding a Gathering, a Rally, a Demonstration, a Manifestation or a Picket by a Participant in a Public Event") and 406 detainees under part 6.1, article 20.2 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences ("Participation in an Unauthorized Gathering, Rally, Demonstration, Manifestation or Picket that Entailed the Creation of Disturbances to the Functioning of Vital Facilities, Transport or Social Infrastructure"), the source said.

Also, 12 persons have been penalized for a repeat offence (part 8, article 20.2 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences) and 6 detainees for organizing or holding a public event without filing a notice in an established procedure (part 2, article 20.2 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences).

In addition, eight participants in Saturday’s unauthorized event were held liable for putting up resistance to the police and the National Guard under article 19.3 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences.

All the detained persons face administrative fines, as well as administrative arrests for a term of up to 30 days. The parents of teenagers detained at the unauthorized rally have also been penalized, the source said. "Seven protocols on administrative offences have been formalized against the parents of minors under the article ‘Failure by the Parents or Other Legal Representatives of Underage Children to Discharge their Duties for the Maintenance and Upbringing of Children’ (article 5.35 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences)."

The police and the National Guard detained over 1,000 people in the unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on July 27. Overall, more than 3,500 people gathered for the unauthorized rally in Moscow on Saturday, according to the police’s data.

The authorities warned the participants in the unauthorized rally in advance that they would be held liable for unlawful actions. Moscow’s Prosecutor’s Office is running 15 administrative cases against 15 unregistered candidates for the Moscow City Council (the city’s legislature) who are the organizers of the July 14 and 27 unauthorized rallies.