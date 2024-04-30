Lavrov informs Tajik counterpart about terrorism-prevention measures in Russia

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has informed his Tajik counterpart, Sirojuddin Mukhriddin, about anti-terrorist measures carried out by Russian security service, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The Tajik side was given additional detailed explanations about terrorism prevention measures conducted by Russian security services in line with Russia’s laws," it said.

"It was especially stressed that these measures have temporary character and are not geared against any particular nation or religion but are aimed at normalizing the situation at checkpoints," the ministry said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, the two top diplomats agreed that it is necessary to continue developing the time-tested Russian-Tajik allied relations of strategic partnership and strengthen their positive dynamics.

The ministry recalled that the tragic developments at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall concert venue had forced Russia to toughen control over foreign nationals arriving in Russia.

The call was initiated by the Tajik side.

The terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk just a stone’s throw from Moscow’s city limits was staged on the evening of March 22. According to the latest data, the terror attack claimed 144 lives. As many as 551 people were hurt. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it traced links between those who had committed the attack and Ukrainian nationalists.