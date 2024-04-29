First group of suspected coup plotters goes on trial in Germany

BERLIN, April 29. /TASS/. Nine people charged with plotting a coup have gone on trial in the German city of Stutgart.

Investigators believe that this particular group of coup plotters was supposed to seize power by force. One person is also charged with attempted murder.

Federal prosecutors filed charges in the case against a total of 27 people. Another trial will begin in Frankfurt on May 21 and one more trial will commence in Munich on June 18.

On December 7, the German federal prosecution announced a thwarted coup attempt. German intelligence agencies detained 25 out of more than 50 suspects. The operation became one of the largest in Germany’s history. Searches were conducted in over 130 houses and apartments in 11 out of the country’s 16 states. The organization turned out to be wide-scale and far-reaching as it included a prince, a politician, service members and Defense Ministry special forces troops.

According to investigators, the coup plotters belong to the "Reichsburger" or "imperial citizen" movement, which dates back to the 1980s. Its supporters believe that the legitimate borders of Germany are those of 1937; they don’t recognize the current government and claim that the country is still occupied by the Allies.