Number of flooded homes in Russia drops to 9,341

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The number of flooded homes in Russia dropped by over 1,000 to 9,341 in the past day, an emergency official told TASS.

"The number of flooded residential buildings continues to decline. Their number dropped by 1,001 to 9,341 in the past day, while the number of flooded households fell by 831 to 26,936," he said.

According to the official, 51 low-water bridges and 87 road sections also remain flooded.

Most of the flooded homes are in the Orenburg, Kurgan and Tyumen regions.