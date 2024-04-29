About 2,000 people to be evacuated in North Poland due to unexploded ordnance

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The population in a number of settlements in the Pomeranian Voivodeship of Poland will be evacuated due to transportation of the earlier discovered unexploded ordinance, the country’s government information web portal informs.

"The unexploded ordinance of World War II will be lifted on Monday, April 29," the web portal said. "Evacuation will start on April 29 from 06:00 a.m. [local time, 04:00 a.m. UTC]; a number of streets will be closed in Kazimierz, Debogorze, and Debogorze-Wybudowanie," the statement reads. According to Polish mass media, two thousand people will be evacuated.

The unexploded ordnance was found near a retail site in Kazimierz on April 25.