Russia to launch missile ship Taifun, patrol ship Viktor Veliky in May

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. A ceremony for launching the small-size missile ship Taifun and the patrol ship Viktor Veliky will be held next month, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

"In May, a solemn ceremony for launching the 22800 Project small-size missile ship Taifun and the 22160 Project patrol ship Viktor Veliky will be held at the Gorky Zelenodolsk shipyard," the ministry’s information department said in a statement.

The two vessels will be launched on one day. According to the Defense Ministry, the ceremony will be attended by senior Russian Navy officers, shipyard representatives and regional officials.