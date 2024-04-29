Xi Jinping to pay official visit to Serbia on May 7-8

BELGRADE, April 29. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Serbia for a state visit on May 7, the press service of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reported.

"President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic will receive President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, who will pay an official visit to the Republic of Serbia on May 7-8, 2024," it said.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Xi will visit France, Serbia and Hungary between May 5 and 10.