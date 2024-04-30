Russian stocks mixed as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed as a trading session opened on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday morning, trading data showed.

As of 10:16 a.m. Moscow time (07:16 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was 0.03% higher at 3,479.14 points, while the RTS was down by 0.03% at 1,177.03 points.

The MOEX Index opened up 0.09% to 3,481.29 points and the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose by 0.01% to 1,177.55 points at the opening.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate strengthened by 0.12% to 93.11 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.36% at 99.64 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.09% to trade at 12.727 rubles.