Mortar gunners destroy about ten Ukrainian servicemen

MELITOPOL, April 29. /TASS/. Assault unit members of the 42nd Guards Division destroyed by mortar fire a group of Ukrainian infantrymen, making it possible for Russian troops to take better positions near Verbovoye settlement, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Owing to skillful work of a reconnaissance drone operator, guardsmen managed to identify fortifications and manpower of the adversary. About ten nationalists were killed by accurate fire of a mortar battery," the ministry informed.

Russian fighters occupied better positions owing to accurate mortar fire and concerted action.