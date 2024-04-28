Panic on frontline growing on Ukrainian side — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia must support the current dynamics in the special military operation zone while the panic on the enemy side is growing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"On the Ukrainian side, the panic is growing on the frontline," the Kremlin official said in an appearance on the "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin" television program, according to an excerpt posted on journalist Pavel Zarubin's Telegram channel.

"And this is first-hand information that there, on that side, the panic is growing. It is very important for us now to maintain this dynamics. It is very important not to stop and continue fulfilling [the tasks of the special military operation]," Peskov stressed.