Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Netanyahu asks Biden to prevent issuing of ICC warrants against Israeli officials — report

A spokesperson of the US National Security Council refused to comment on the phone call between the two leaders, but pointed out Washington’s position, which says that the ICC jurisdiction does not cover the situation in Palestine

WASHIGNTON, April 29. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US President Joe Biden to prevent the issuing of International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against high-ranking Israeli officials over war crimes in the Gaza Strip, Axios reported citing two Israeli officials.

According to the officials, Netanyahu stated his concern over the potential issuing of arrest warrants during the phone call with Biden on April 28. US authorities said that they do not have a precise information whether the ICC will issue such orders, but noted that a number of NGOs and countries that have signed the Rome Statute push the court to this step.

A spokesperson of the US National Security Council refused to comment on the phone call between the two leaders, but pointed out Washington’s position, which says that the ICC jurisdiction does not cover the situation in Palestine.

"As we have publicly said many times, the ICC has no jurisdiction in this situation and we do not support its investigation," they said.

Previously, the US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington does not interfere in the operation of the International Criminal Court and does not influence its decisions.

