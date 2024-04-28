Russia’s Battlegroup East improves frontline positions — top brass

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East have improved their frontline positions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency specified that the adversary lost up to 85 troops, four pickup trucks, two self-propelled artillery systems, an electronic warfare station and a field munitions depot.

Battlegroup West

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West have repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks in 24 hours and improved their frontline positions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency specified that the adversary lost up to 270 troops, an armored personnel carrier, eight motor vehicles, two howitzers, a field gun, a self-propelled artillery system and a cannon.

Battlegroup South

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South have thwarted four Ukrainian counterattacks over 24 hours and improved their frontline positions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It specified that the adversary lost up to 360 troops, two armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, two field guns, two howitzers and an anti-tank gun. Russian forces also eliminated two electronic warfare stations and a field munitions depot.

Battlegroup Center

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have liberated the village of Novobakhmutovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and repelled 10 counterattacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency said that the Ukrainian army lost up to 380 troops, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, six howitzers, two field guns and an anti-tank gun.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr has delivered firepower damage to three brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It noted that the adversary lost "up to 50 troops, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer and an electronic warfare station".

Air Defence

Russian air defense systems have eliminated five ATACMS tactical missiles and 46 drones of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours.

The military agency noted that, since the beginning of the special military operation, 593 aircraft, 270 helicopters, 23,587 drones, 509 anti-aircraft weapons systems, 15,869 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,275 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 9,189 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 21,372 units of specialized automotive equipment have been eliminated.

Russia’s Armed Forces have eliminated Ukrainian hangars with assault drones as well as warehouses with aviation equipment and temporary stationing sites of foreign mercenaries. The ministry added that Russian forces delivered strikes on Ukrainian personnel and military hardware in 121 districts.