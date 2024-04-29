MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Forces of Russia’s Battlegroup South improved their frontline positions in the past day, inflicting a defeat on two Ukrainian brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. "Forces of Battlegroup South improved their frontline positions, hitting the troops and equipment of the 46th Air Mobile Brigade and the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Krasnogorovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

Battlegroups East, West

Forces of Russia’s Battlegroups East and West have moved to more advantageous positions in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions, hitting the troops and equipment of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade, the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Fifth National Guard Brigade near Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, units of Battlegroup West repelled three attacks by the 77th Air Mobile Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the First National Guard Brigade near Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 40 troops, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles.

The Defense Ministry added that units of Battlegroup East had hit the troops and equipment of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and the 123th Territorial Defense Brigade near Staromayorskoye and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, moving to more advantageous positions. "In addition, they repelled two counterattacks by assault teams from the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Urozhainoye in the DPR. Ukraine lost up to 125 troops, three pickup trucks, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, and two Msta-B 152 mm howitzers," the statement said.

Battlegroup South

Ukraine lost up to 395 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The enemy lost up to 395 troops, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-made M198 155 mm howitzer, a D-20 122 mm howitzer and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Center

Units of Battlegroup Center repelled ten Ukrainian counterattacks in the past day, making the enemy lose up to 370 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past day, ten counterattacks by assault teams from the 24th and 100th mechanized brigades, the 142th Infantry Brigade, the 98th Assault Brigade, the 68th Ranger Brigade and the 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near Leninskoye, Novgorodskoye, Ocheretino, Semyonovka, Novobakhmutovka, Netailovo, Novokalinovo and Berdychi in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Ukraine lost up to 370 troops, two armored personnel carriers and four motor vehicles," the statement reads.

A US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm towed howitzer, two D-30 122 mm howitzers, a US-made M102 105 mm howitzer and an MT-12 Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun were hit by counterbattery fire.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the troops and equipment of two Ukrainian brides in the past day, making Kiev lose up to 45 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted a fire defeat on units of the 118th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Third National Guard Brigade near Stepnogorsk and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 45 troops, two motor vehicles and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station," the statement reads.

Air Defence

Russia air defenses downed 22 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed 22 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, an Uragan rocket and a US-made Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM)," the statement reads. According to the Defense Ministry, a total of 593 planes, 270 helicopters, 23,609 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 missile systems, 15,880 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,275 multiple launch rocket systems, 9,209 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 21,387 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

Russian forces hit a Ukrainian drone assembly facility, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 110 areas, in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian tactical aircraft, missile forces and artillery units hit a drone assembly facility, as well as Ukrainian troops and equipment in 110 areas," the statement reads.