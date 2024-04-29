Musk sees plans for ten-year security agreement for Ukraine as ‘insane’

NEW YORK, April 29. /TASS/. Plans to develop a security agreement to ensure support to Ukraine for the next ten years are "insane," American entrepreneur Elon Musk said.

Earlier, billionaire entrepreneur David Sacks wrote on X that "Ukraine is working on a security agreement with the US that will fix levels of support for the next ten years." According to him, the $61 bln in aid that Washington approved recently "was just the beginning."

"This is insane. The forever war," Musk commented.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that Ukrainian and US officials were discussing the amount of military, financial and other aid to Kiev for the next ten years as part of talks on a bilateral security agreement.