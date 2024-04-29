Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup destroys 21 Ukrainian drone control centers in past day

GENICHESK, April 29. /TASS/. Troops from Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out 21 Ukrainian drone control centers in the Kherson area in the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of Battlegroup Dnepr continued to deliver significant blows to the enemy. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 50 militants, an M777 howitzer, ten mortars, five boats, an electronic warfare station, two military motor vehicles, 21 drone control centers and 57 drones," he wrote on Telegram.