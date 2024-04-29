US defeat in Ukraine only matter of time, says North Korean Defense Ministry official

TOKYO, April 29. /TASS/. It’s only a matter of time before the US faces a defeat in Ukraine as no military aid will help Kiev win a victory over Russia, the head of the North Korean Defense Ministry’s Department of External Military Affairs said, commenting on ATACMS supplies to Ukraine.

He slammed the US for pushing for an escalation of the conflict and trying to change the situation in Ukraine at any cost.

"The long-range missiles provided by the US will in no way change the situation," the North Korean Defense Ministry official stressed.

"The world will see Washington’s defeat in the war in Ukraine. It’s only a matter of time," he said, adding that "no over-the-top weapons and US military aid will ensure a victory over the heroic army and people of Russia."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that US weapons supplies to Kiev will not change the outcome of Moscow’s special military operation as Russia would win, while Ukraine would have to suffer more casualties.