CTBTO chief highlights Russia’s commitment to ban on nuclear testing

VIENNA, April 30. /TASS/. Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), expressed his satisfaction with Russia’s unchanged commitment to the multilateral agreement.

"Pleased to see the Russian Federation state that its commitment to the CTBT and its nuclear test moratorium remains unchanged," Floyd wrote on his page on X.

At a meeting with Floyd on April 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that while Moscow’s commitment to the 1992 ban on Russian nuclear testing remains unchanged, "whether this policy will be maintained further depends entirely on what the United States does.".