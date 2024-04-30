Russia’s Battlegroup East improves positions in DPR, hits roughly 100 Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces sustained roughly 100 casualties as Russia’s Battlegroup East took up more advantageous positions near Staromayorskoye and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Also, the Ukrainians lost two pickup trucks and two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers there, the ministry said.

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup South improved their forward-edge positions and struck manpower and military equipment of six enemy brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24-hour period.

According to it, the enemy lost roughly 440 troops, two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, two cars, a US-supplied 155mm M198 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and an electronic reconnaissance station.

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved tactical positions and hit Ukrainian brigades near Novobakhmutovka and Ocheretino in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as they also repelled nine counterattacks by enemy assault brigades in the past day, the Ministry reported.

The Ukrainians lost roughly 145 troops, three Bradley IFVs, two cars, a US-supplied 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount and a US-made 105mm M101 light howitzer.