US rejects ICC’s legitimacy but uses it against enemies — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 21. / TASS/. The US denies legitimacy to the International Criminal Court and threatens to subject it to sanctions, but does not hesitate to use the organization against people that Washington considers its enemies, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

He was commenting on a statement by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who said that the US will continue to support the ICC with respect to the situation in Ukraine, despite the court is seeking to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This is yet another example of double standards and a parade of American hypocrisy. The US denies the legitimacy of the ICC and threaten this organization with sanctions when it comes to the interests of Washington itself and its allies. However, they shamelessly use this pseudo-legal instrument against those they consider enemies," Antonov was quoted as saying in a statement posted to the embassy’s Telegram channel.

"No one in the world should have any illusions about the sacrilegious policy of the US, which exploits human rights issues for the sake of one thing: settling scores with undesirable countries," the ambassador said. "Apparently, this is the 'rules-based order.'"

Earlier, US President Joe Biden called the request of the ICC prosecutor to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant outrageous. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the demand as shameful.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on May 20 requested Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh. He said that based on the evidence at hand, the prosecution has reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Galant bear responsibility for the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza from at least October 8, 2023.